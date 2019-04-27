Cardinals' Deionte Thompson: Arizona selects in fifth round
The Cardinals selected Thompson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 139th overall.
You could make the case for Thompson at a sooner selection than this, as the Alabama product had a wrist injury screw up what could have otherwise been a fruitful pre-draft process. Thompson is a thin safety at 6-foot-1, 194 pounds and that may have led to additional durability concerns, but his skill set is promising, and it's generally a good process to target leading contributors on dominant defenses. The Cardinals will hope he can step up and start over D.J. Swearinger in the next couple years, though special teams appears to be where Thompson is headed for now.
