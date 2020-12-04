The Cardinals activated Thompson off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Thompson was placed on the list Nov. 24, and was forced to miss Week 12's game against the Patriots. Now back healthy and returning to practice, Thompson is expected to assume is usual back up safety duties behind Budda Baker, seeing the bulk of his snaps come on special teams.
