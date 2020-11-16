Thompson (knee) isn't listed on Monday's estimated injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The 23-year-old was inactive for Sunday's win over the Bills due to the knee issue, so it's a bit of a surprise to see him absent from the injury report only a day later. Thompson should fill a reserve role Thursday against the Seahawks, but he could have a larger workload if Budda Baker (groin) or Jalen Thompson (shoulder) are unable to play.
More News
-
Cardinals' Deionte Thompson: Unavailable against Bills•
-
Cardinals' Deionte Thompson: Logs nine tackles in Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Deionte Thompson: Heading toward Week 4 start•
-
Cardinals' Deionte Thompson: Unavailable against Bucs•
-
Cardinals' Deionte Thompson: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Deionte Thompson: Ready for rookie minicamp•