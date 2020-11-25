Thompson (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
It's unclear if Thompson tested positive for the virus or if he's a high-risk close contact of an infected individual. Regardless, the 23-year-old will be unavailable until he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols.
