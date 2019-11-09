Play

Thompson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Thompson did not have a designation prior to his limited session Friday, meaning the safety may have suffered a late-week injury. Generally this is not good news for a players' availability, so it will be worth keeping an eye on Thompson's status as Sunday approaches.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories