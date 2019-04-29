Thompson is fully recovered from the wrist injury that kept him from participating in the NFL Combine in March, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson was a fifth-round selection by the Cardinals in last weekend's draft, and his stock may have dropped a bit due to the wrist injury. However, the 22-year-old has no lingering issues and should participate fully in Arizona's upcoming rookie minicamp. Thompson has the skill set and pedigree -- he started 17 games at safety for Alabama -- of a potential starter, but he seems likely to start out in a special teams role.