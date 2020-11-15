Thompson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Thompson typically handles a major workload on defense and has compiled 24 tackles (17 solo) and two pass breakups through seven games, but he'll sit out Sunday's cross-conference clash. Chris Banjo figures to take over Thompson's reps behind starters Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker.
