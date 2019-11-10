Play

Thompson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Thompson will miss the first game of his rookie campaign. Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker have slotted in as the team's starting safeties, but Deionte has served in a respectable role with at least a 38-percent snap share in five straight games. Chris Banjo figures to see an uptick in snaps in Thompson's place.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories