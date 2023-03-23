Daley agreed to terms with the Cardinals on a two-year deal Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Daley started 15 games for the Titans last season while Taylor Lewan was out with a knee injury, and the 26-year-old will now head out west to sign with Arizona. The 2019 sixth-round pick can play both tackle and guard and should provide solid offensive line depth for the Cardinals next season.