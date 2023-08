Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that Daley injured his ankle during Saturday's preseason game against Minnesota, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

The veteran offensive lineman spent the last four years with Carolina and Tennessee before agreeing to terms with Arizona this offseason. Daley will most likely serve as a depth piece in the Cardinals' offensive line room ahead of the coming season. The extent of the 27-year-old's injury is currently unknown.