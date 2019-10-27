Gardeck (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gardeck was limited in practice this week and questionable entering Sunday. He's been a significant special teams contributor this season but has yet to see a single defensive snap. He'll figure to see a similar role in Week 8, barring injury to others at his position.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories