Gardeck was carted to the locker room with an undisclosed injury during Sunday's 33-26 win against the Eagles, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With a Week 15 sack of Jalen Hurts, Gardeck established a Cardinals franchise record by becoming the first undrafted player to reach six sacks in a season, surpassing Olsen Pierre's 2017 mark of 5.5. He's been incredibly productive on a limited workload, especially of late, with three sacks on 11 defensive snaps over his preceding two appearances entering Sunday. For as long as the Sioux Falls standout remains unavailable, depth at outside linebacker will be depleted behind Haason Reddick and Devon Kennard.