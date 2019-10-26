Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Considered questionable
The Cardinals have listed Gardeck (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gardeck was limited at practice all week and is looking like a true game-time decision. Joe Walker and potentially Zeke Turner (hamstring) could be in line for slightly bigger roles if he is ultimately ruled out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 8 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 8 injury report: Stars in doubt
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...