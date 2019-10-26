The Cardinals have listed Gardeck (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gardeck was limited at practice all week and is looking like a true game-time decision. Joe Walker and potentially Zeke Turner (hamstring) could be in line for slightly bigger roles if he is ultimately ruled out.

