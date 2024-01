Gardeck (knee) did not participate at the Cardinals' practice Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gardeck appears to have left the team's 35-31 win over the Eagles in Week 17 a little worse for wear, popping up on the injury report with a knee issue. The linebacker will have two more sessions to return to the practice field this week and if he can't go Sunday versus the Seahawks, Victor Dimukeje (foot) or Ezekiel Turner could be asked to step into a starting role in his place.