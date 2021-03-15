Gardeck (knee) was given a second-round tender by the Cardinals on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This move will grant Arizona the right to match any offer sheets the restricted free agent receives, ensuring the team will hold onto Gardeck if it wants to. Gardeck's coming off knee surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered in Week 15, but he was in the midst of a breakout campaign prior to the injury, racking up seven sacks in just 93 defensive snaps. The second-round tender also guarantees Gardeck a salary of no less than $3.38 million, so the former undrafted rookie's getting a substantial raise to reward last season's efforts.