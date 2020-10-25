Gardeck (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Gardeck will play through his lingering foot injury for a second straight contest. He'll handle his usual reserve role in Arizona's linebacker corps versus Seattle.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Questionable for SNF•
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Ready to rock•
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Notches two sacks versus Jets•
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Active against Panthers•
-
Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Active Sunday vs. New Orleans•