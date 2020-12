Gardeck (knee) will likely be a game-time decision on Saturday according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic Guild reports.

Gardeck was carted off the field Sunday against the Eagles but is working through the injury according to Kingsbury. The 26-year-old linebacker has had five sacks over the past three games in only 35 defensive reps. Should he be ruled out, look for Markus Golden to potentially see an uptick in snaps Saturday.