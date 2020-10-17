Gardeck (foot) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After starting the practice week on the sidelines, Gardeck logged two straight limited sessions to give him a chance to play Monday. The 26-year-old has played nearly all of his snaps on special teams this season, although he recorded two sacks over 10 defensive snaps last week against the Jets. With Chandler Jones (biceps) done for the year and Kylie Fitts (hamstring) ruled out for Monday, Gardeck could start at outside linebacker and look to add to his sack total.