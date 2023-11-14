Gardeck recorded five total tackles (three solo), including one sack and one tackle for loss, while also recording a pass deflection in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Falcons.

The 29-year-old linebacker is having one of the best seasons of his career, as his five sacks are just two short of his career best in a season. Gardeck ranks second on the Cardinals in tackles for loss and first in sacks through the first ten games of the year. Expect Gardeck to continue leading Arizona's defense and causing problems for opposing quarterbacks as the season goes on.