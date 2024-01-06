Gardeck (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gardeck didn't practice Wednesday, but he's followed that with a pair of limited sessions Thursday and Friday, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday versus the Seahawks. The veteran linebacker hasn't missed a game so far this season, and he's tallied a career-high 6.0 sacks among his 44 tackles (34 solo). If Gardeck isn't able to suit up Sunday, Victor Dimukeje (foot) and/or Ezekiel Turner could see more work in his stead.