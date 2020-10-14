Gardeck had two solo tackles and two sacks during Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Gardeck spent the first four weeks of the season playing his usual role as a special-teams captain for the Cardinals, but he filled in admirably for Chandler Jones (biceps) and provided Arizona's defense with much-needed pressure versus the Jets. With Jones expected to miss the remainder of the season due to his biceps injury, the Cardinals may call upon Gardeck to handle a notable role on defense.