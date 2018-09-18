Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Nursing ankle injury
Gardeck is nursing an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Per coach Steve Wilks, Gardeck will need a good week of practice to convince the coaching staff he's ready for Sunday's contest. Employed as a depth linebacker, Gardeck's primary responsibilities come on special teams. If he can't give it a go, Gerald Hodges may be used in more defensive packages in Week 3.
