Gardeck (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gardeck has not been able to practice for two consecutive weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4. Joe Walker is slated to take over Gardeck's role as a depth option at linebacker for the Cardinals.

