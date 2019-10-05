Play

The Cardinals have ruled Gardeck (ankle) out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gardeck was unable to practice all week after injuring his ankle in last week's loss to the Seahawks. Primarily a depth linebacker, his absence should not have much of an impact on the Cardinals' defense.

