Gardeck (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Gardeck played through this foot injury in this past Monday's win over the Cowboys but logged just 16 defensive snaps while Haason Reddick took the lead role at outside linebacker. Gardeck was limited all week in practice and has a good chance to play this Sunday, but he'll likely operate in a reserve role again if he's able to suit up.
