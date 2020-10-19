Gardeck (foot) is active for Monday's game versus the Cowboys.
Gardeck is slated to enjoy a major increase in usage Monday because Chandler Jones (biceps) is on IR and Kylie Fitts (hamstring) is inactive. The 26-year-old didn't play a defensive snap this season until Jones got hurt in Week 5, and he ended up logging 10 snaps and two sacks in the process. It was quite a disruptive performance, so even if Haason Reddick starts, Gardeck should see plenty of work.
