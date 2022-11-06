Gardeck (ankle) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Gardeck will miss his third game in a row after suffering an ankle injury during Arizona's previous game versus Seattle on Oct. 16. The 28-year-old logged 18 tackles, one sack and one interception in a starting role over the first six weeks of the season. With Gardeck out, Victor Dimukeje should once again step in opposite outside linebacker Markus Golden.
