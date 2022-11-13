Gardeck (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Gardeck is in line to play in Sunday's contest versus the Rams, after he had missed each of Arizona's previous three games due to an ankle injury. The 28-year-old is expected to be in the mix for rotational linebacker snaps, and he'll also likely serve as one of the team's top special-teams contributors in Week 10.