Gardeck (knee) signed his second-round tender Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gardeck, who continues to recover from surgery to address an ACL tear suffered Week 15, will stick with Arizona for the 2021 campaign. He's been a key special-teams contributor for the Cardinals over the past three years.
