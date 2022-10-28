Gardeck (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gardeck picked up an ankle injury during Week 6 and will remain sidelined for a second straight contest due to the issue. In his absence, Victor Dimukeje figures to see an increased role again.
