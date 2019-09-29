Play

Gardeck (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Gardeck's absence won't shake up the defensive dynamic, but it's still a major loss as he has played at least 87 percent of special-teams snaps in each of the first three games. Expect his practice status to be monitored throughout the upcoming week if he doesn't return.

