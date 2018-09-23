Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck: Suits up Sunday
Gardeck (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Gardeck spent the week nursing an ankle injury, but appears to have fully recovered. The depth linebacker stands to make most of his impact on special teams, but could see limited defensive snaps.
