Gardeck underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gardeck tore his ACL on the final play of the Week 15 win over the Eagles, and he'll undergo surgery with hopes of returning at 100 percent in 2021. The 26-year-old linebacker was a revelation for the Cardinals this season. Gardeck didn't play a defensive snap over his first 34 NFL games, but he finally received an opportunity in Week 5 and posted two sacks over 10 snaps. He continued to momentum and finished with seven sacks over the final 10 games despite totaling just 93 defensive snaps. He'll be a restricted free agent in March.