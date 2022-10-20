Gardeck (ankle) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gardeck was forced out with an unspecified ankle issue during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, leaving him sidelined in each practice this week. With the fifth-year outside linebacker inactive, expect Victor Dimukeje to step in opposite Markus Golden.
