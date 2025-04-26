The Cardinals selected Burke in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 174th overall.

Burke grew up in the Phoenix area before stepping in as an immediate starter at Ohio State. He was a Second Team All-American in his junior season but suffered from an inconsistent final year in college, causing his slide in the draft. Burke's pedigree makes him a notable addition to an Arizona secondary that lacks proven talent, and he'll join college rival Will Johnson in the rookie class at corner for the team.