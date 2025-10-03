Burke was a limited participant in Friday's practice due a knee injury, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The injury appears to be a new one, as Burke popped up on Friday's practice report due to a knee issue. The severity of the injury isn't clear, but the rookie fifth-rounder appears to be in jeopardy of missing his first game of the regular season. If Burke and fellow rookie Will Johnson (groin) are both unable to play, Max Melton and Elijah Jones would be in line to serve as the Cardinals' starting outside corners in Sunday's home clash.