Burke recorded five tackles (four solo) and an interception during the Cardinals' 44-22 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Burke recorded an interception for a second consecutive game, when he picked off a deep pass from Sam Darnold intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba early in the third quarter, which led to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Trey McBride four plays later. Burke has started in each of the Cardinals' last two games, and he would likely start at outside corner against the 49ers this Sunday if one or both of Max Melton (concussion) or Will Johnson (back) were to be sidelined.