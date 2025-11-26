Burke registered six tackles (two solo) during the Cardinals' 27-24 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Burke played every single defensive snap for the first time this season and finished tied for the fifth-most tackles on the Cardinals during their overtime loss. He has started in each of the Cardinals' last three games, which has coincided with the absence of fellow rookie cornerback Will Johnson (back). Burke would likely revert to a reserve role against the Buccaneers this Sunday if Johnson was cleared to return.