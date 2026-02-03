Burke tallied 49 tackles (34 solo) and 11 pass defenses (three interceptions) across 17 games for the Cardinals in 2025.

Will Johnson and Burke were the two corners that the Cardinals selected in the second and fifth rounds, respectively, of the 2025 NFL Draft. Burke was projected to serve in a rotational role on defense while contributing on special teams but ended up starting in eight games (including six of the Cardinals' final nine games of the season) due to injuries in the secondary, including Sean Murphy-Bunting (knee), Starling Thomas (knee) and Max Melton. Burke's three picks led the Cardinals and were second-most among NFL rookies behind Xavier Watts (five), and Watts and Burke tied Nick Emmanwori for the most pass defenses among rookies. Burke's performance in 2025 could earn him a more consistent role in the Cardinals' defense for his sophomore campaign.