Burke recorded seven tackles (six solo) in Monday night's win over the Cowboys.

With Max Melton sustaining a second-quarter concussion, Burke was forced into extensive playing time at cornerback, and the fifth-round rookie responded with a season-high seven tackles. If Melton is unable to play Week 10 against the Seahawks, Burke would be in line to see increased playing time against Seattle's new wideout quartet of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp (hamstring) and playmaking rookie Tory Horton.