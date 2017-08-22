Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Activated from PUP list
The Cardinals activated Bucannon (ankle) from the PUP list Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Bucannon will merely dabble in morning walkthroughs off the bat with an eye toward practicing at some point in the preseason. A return to drills next week is thus ideal to get in at least a week of practice before the Cardinals' first game of the season, as desired by head coach Bruce Arians. It's unclear if he'll play his typical spot at dollar linebacker upon returning, as 2017 first-round pick Haason Reddick has filled in ably in Bucannon's stead. However, Bucannon should handle the role unimpeded once healthy.
