Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Begins running

Bucannon (ankle) has progressed to running, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A high-ankle sprain followed Bucannon into the offseason, during which he finally underwent surgery in mid-May. Immediately, all parties were eyeing an appearance by the regular-season opener, but head coach Bruce Arians prefers that Bucannon practice 7-to-10 days in order to play in Week 1. As his recovery continues, Bucannon will reside on the PUP list, thereby giving 2017 first-round selection Haason Reddick a chance to pick up reps with the first-team defense.