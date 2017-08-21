Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Could be off PUP list this week
Bucannon (ankle) won't take part in practice this week, but could be removed off the preseason Physically Unable to Perform list, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said last week that he expects Bucannon to return to practice a week or so before the start of the regular season, so his removal from the PUP list and participation in walkthroughs this week would surely put him on track for the start of the regular season. Expect an update later this week should Bucannon be officially activated.
More News
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Activated from PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: On course for season opener•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: On track for Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Begins running•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Starts camp on PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Looking to start in Week 1•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...