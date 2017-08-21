Play

Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Could be off PUP list this week

Bucannon (ankle) won't take part in practice this week, but could be removed off the preseason Physically Unable to Perform list, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said last week that he expects Bucannon to return to practice a week or so before the start of the regular season, so his removal from the PUP list and participation in walkthroughs this week would surely put him on track for the start of the regular season. Expect an update later this week should Bucannon be officially activated.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories