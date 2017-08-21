Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Could be off PUP this week
Bucannon (ankle) will not take part in practice this week but could be removed off the PUP, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Head coach Bruce Arians said last week that he expects Bucannon to return to practice a week or so before the start of the regular season, so his removal from the PUP and participation in walk through this week would surely put him on track for that return. Expect an update later this week should Bucannon be officially removed from the preseason PUP.
