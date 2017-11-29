Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Day-to-day
Bucannon (ankle) is day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Kent Somers of AZCentral.com reports.
Bucannon suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars but there is still a chance he is able to play this week against the Rams. His status during practice this week will go a long way in determining exactly where he is at. Should he miss time, look for Scooby Wright to see increased reps with the starters.
