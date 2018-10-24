Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Falling out of favor in Arizona

Bucannon logged seven defensive snaps during last Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos.

After averaging 104 tackles per 16 games over the first four seasons of his career, Bucannon seemingly entered the 2018 campaign as a key player on the Cardinals defense. However, the 2014 first-rounder didn't perform to expectations in a full-time role in the season-opening loss to Washington, played only on passing downs in a Week 2 loss to the Rams, and now has only topped 10 defensive snaps once in the last five games. It's clear Bucannon has fallen out of favor in Arizona, and there are whispers that he could be on the trading block. Don't expect this former IDP asset to provide of any significant value anytime soon.

