Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Full walkthrough Wednesday
Bucannon (ankle) participated in full at Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bucannon has missed the first three games of the season as he completes his recovery from May ankle surgery. If Wednesday's activity level is any indication, he's poised to return to the lineup, but head coach Bruce Arians has already said Bucannon will "be on a snap count" when he eventually takes the field. The Cardinals have been afforded such a luxury due to the performance of rookie Haason Reddick, who has tallied 16 tackles (eight solo) through three games at dollar linebacker. A timeshare of sorts could represent Bucannon's first game or two, but he should take over the role full-time at some point in the near future.
