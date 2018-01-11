Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Has 82 tackles in injury-marred year

Bucannon notched 82 tackles (58 solo), two forced fumbles, one interception and one sack in 12 games during the 2017 season.

After missing the last three contests of 2016 due to a high-ankle sprain, Bucannon eventually underwent surgery in May to alleviate the concern, but his recovery lingered into the regular season, resulting in three additional absences. He finally made his debut Week 4, and after a one-tackle performance, he recorded at least seven stops in six consecutive games. However, the dollar linebacker injured his ankle again just five snaps into Week 12 and was inactive one more time before playing the last four outings of the year. The injuries aside, Bucannon has averaged 6.5 tackles per game in his career, which could help him earn an extension with the Cardinals in the offseason. Otherwise, he'll play out the 2018 season on his fifth-year option.