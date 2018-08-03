Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: Hyperextends knee
Head coach Steven Wilks stated Friday that Bucannon has hyperextended his left knee, will undergo an MRI and was held out of practice as a precaution, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bucannon is expected to serve as the Cardinals' weak-side linebacker in 2018, coming off an 82-tackle (58 solo) campaign last season. The team has no reason to rush the proven linebacker into action following the injury. The MRI on Friday should reveal the extent of the injury and possibly a timeline for his return.
