Cardinals' Deone Bucannon: In line to return this week
Bucannon (knee) is expected to return to practice this week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bucannon hyperextended his left knee over two weeks ago and has been sidelined since, but it looks like he's finally healthy enough to return to the practice field. Expect an update on Bucannon's status when he does ultimately participate in practice this week.
